Buddhadeb Guha no more; CM says his death will leave a void

KOLKATA: Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha, author of many notable works such as `Madhukari' (Honey Gatherer), passed away. He was 85. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Guha, describing him as one of the foremost writers in Bengali literature whose death will leave a void.



"Deeply pained by the demise of Buddhadeb Guha, one of the most celebrated authors of Bengal. He leaves behind a huge void in Bengali literature. My sincere condolences to his family and fans," Banerjee tweeted.

He died at a city hospital due to post Covid complications. His wife and Rabindra Sangeet exponent Ritu Guha had died some years ago.

Guha, a Chartered Accountant by profession, took up writing prose. He received Ananda Puraskar and Vidyasagar Smriti Puraskar. His novels 'Koyeler Kache', 'Changhorer Gaan', 'Ektu Ushnotar Jonyo', 'Charaibeti', among others are very popular. He was a popular children's writer, too, creating the fictional character Rijuda, a hunter-turned-conservationist and his side-kick Rudra.

A classmate of footballer Chuni Goswami at Tirthapati Institution, Guha was a good cricketer and had led the school cricket team. A trained Tappa singer, Guha took part in cultural shows and was a collector of old Tappa songs. He took training in Tappa from Ramkumar Chatterjee.

The writer, whose works of fiction reflected his closeness to nature had been hospitalised earlier this month after complaining of breathlessness and urinary infection. He had earlier contracted COVID-19 in April and was hospitalised for 33 days. He leaves behind two daughters. The writer's important works besides 'Madhukari', include `Koeler Kachhe' (Near the Koel river) and `Sobinoy Nibedon' (Humble Offering).

An award-winning Bengali film 'Dictionary' was also made based on two of his works - `Baba Howa' (Being a Father) and `Swami Howa' (Being a Husband).