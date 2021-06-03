Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee discharged from hosp

KOLKATA: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was released from the private hospital in Alipore where he had been under treatment since May 25 when he had complained about serious respiratory distress.

Bhattacharjee did not go home as he would have to stay at another private hospital on CIT road for 7 days as he still has some complications. His wife Mira Bhattacharya and daughter Suchetana would also stay at the private hospital.

"He is on intermittent BIPAP. Duration of BIPAP is further reduced with 5 litres of oxygen, SpO2 maintaining at 96 per cent. He is presently conscious, alert and talking sensibly. Blood pressure is stable," read a statement from the hospital in Alipore.