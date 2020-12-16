Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee discharged from hosp

Kolkata: Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was released from the private hospital on Tuesday morning after his health condition became stable on various parameters.



A team of doctors and nurses from the hospital accompanied Bhattacharjee to his residence and provided relevant homecare advice. According to the press statement issued by the private hospital, the team also provided some suggestions regarding other issues like nutrition, medications, nebulizer, BIPAP and physiotherapy. Former Chief Minister and his family members also expressed their gratitude to the doctors and hospital team who had extended enormous support to Bhattacharjee. Sources in the hospital said that a makeshift intensive care unit has been installed at his house where the experts would monitor his health condition.

According to the hospital, the medical board decided to discharge Bhattacharjee as he was maintaining all clinical parameters well. Bhattacharjee was admitted to the private hospital in Alipore on December 9 after he complained about severe respiratory distress. He was put on ventilator support at the critical care unit.

Bhattacharjee will have to remain on non-invasive ventilation (BIPAP) support at home.