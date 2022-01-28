'BSF's R-Day video skips Bengal; cites North Bengal & other border states'

DARJEELING: An official video posted on social media by the BSF commemorating the 73rd Republic day has ruffled feathers in Bengal. While other border states have been named in the video, there is no mention of Bengal. Instead, there is a mention of North Bengal. Bangla Pokkho, a Bengali Nationalist Organisation, has written to the Union Home minister, raising objections. The Trinamool Congress has also dubbed it as a ploy to divide the state.

In the letter to the Home minister, Bangla Pokkho has alleged that despite having the names of all the bordering states of India, there is no mention of West Bengal in the whole video. "Rather an imaginary state called North Bengal is being mentioned. We want to know which state is North Bengal," stated the letter. The letter also points out that despite the longest International border being present in Bengal, there is no goodwill message in Bengali language (other languages find a place in the video.) "The BSF on purpose excluded the existence of the state of West Bengal and Bengali language from the video? Does BSF not consider West Bengal as part of India or Bengali an Indian language?"questioned the letter.

The controversy comes on the heels of BJP demanding a separate North Bengal state. Demands have been raised by many BJP MPs and MLAs of the bifurcation of the state of Bengal, thereby carving out North Bengal.

The TMC has vehemently criticised this. "Has the BSF already conceded the idea of a separate state of North Bengal? The BJP has always been indulging in divisive politics. They are inciting the simple people of North Bengal with their empty promises. After being routed in the Assembly elections they want to divide the State," stated Papia Ghosh, president, TMC Darjeeling District Committee. The BSF officials could not be contacted for comments.