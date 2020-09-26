BSF seize about 100 kg of Hilsa

Kolkata: Border Security Force has seized 100 kg of Hilsa fish while the consignment was allegedly being smuggled from Bangladesh into India through Petrapole integrated checkpost in West Bengal, a BSF officer said on Thursday.



During routine checking at the integrated checkpost in North 24-Parganas district

on Wednesday, BSF personnel found six bags containing

the prized fish worth over Rs 1 lakh, hidden inside the

upper hood of a truck, the

BSF spokesman said. The

truck driver, the vehicle, and the fish were handed over to the Customs authorities at Petrapole, he said.

The value of the seized truck and the fish reportedly was around Rs 9 lakh. with agency inputs