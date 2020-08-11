BSF firing: Protests in Cooch Behar

Darjeeling: The death of a youth due to firing by the BSF sparked widespread protests in Balabhut area of Toofangunj in the Cooch Behar district on Monday.

A large crowd had gathered in front of the deceased. Police also faced flak while trying to recover the dead body for post mortem. The angry mob set up roadblocks and even vandalized an ambulance. Later, following the intervention of North Bengal Development minister Rabindranath Ghosh, the dead body was handed over to the police. Incidentally on Sunday night, after dinner the youth had gone out with friends. At that time BSF personnel had entered the village in search of cattle smugglers.

"As soon as they saw the group of boys, they opened fire and killed my son. We demand a CID investigation into the incident" stated Echa Haque, father of the deceased.

Following the incident, a police contingent had arrived at the village to recover the dead body but was unsuccessful. On Monday a large police contingent led by the OC of the Toofangunj police station and BDO arrived. However, talks failed.