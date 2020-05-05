BSF driver with Central team tests +ve for COVID-19

Kolkata: A BSF driver accompanying the Centre's Inter-Ministerial Central Team (ICMT) to West Bengal has tested positive for COVID-19. Following the development, 50 personnel from BSF's Kolkata headquarters have been quarantined as the driver belonged to the force. As many as 20 other jawans are waiting for the swab test results.



Two IMCTs had been sent by the Centre to Bengal to monitor COVID-19 containment measures and lockdown implementation in the state and send a report to the Centre.

The IMCTs stayed at BSF guesthouse and used BSF vehicles initially. Sources said the infected driver was accompanying the IMCT as they moved around to take stock of the situation in Kolkata. This IMCT is headed by Apurva Chandra, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence. The IMCT is now back in Delhi.

A BSF officer from Bengal said: "Although this driver was not in direct contact with the IMCT members and all drivers had been directed to stay put in their vehicles when the IMCT was out doing its work, we are tracing all contacts and taking necessary precautions."

Meanwhile, the BSF Headquarters in Delhi have been sealed after a constable working in the office of an Additional DG-rank officer tested positive late Sunday night. The headquarters are being sanitised currently. Sources said the ADG is likely to be asked to go for testing.

At least 15 personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan border, have also tested positive in Delhi. They all belong to one battalion stationed at Ghitorni.

"A head constable of BSF working in BSF Force Headquarters Block 10 CGO complex, has been found COVID-19 positive late night on 3rd May 2020. He last attended office on Friday 1st May 2020. He was working in an office on the second floor of BSF Force Headquarters. All persons who came in his contact have been identified and quarantined. They will also be tested for COVID 19. Offices on first and second floors of FHQ have been closed as a precaution," a statement from the BSF said about latest developments.

It was only on Friday that the BSF had got its entire headquarters disinfected.