Brown sugar worth Rs 55L seized, 1 held

DARJEELING: A Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, acting on specific intelligence inputs, arrested one drug supplier Mohammad Hasibul Shek.



About 270 grams of Brown Sugar valued at around Rs. 55 lakh was seized from his possession, stated police sources.

He had arrived from Murshidabad to Siliguri with the consignment. A specific case under NDPS Act has been

initiated against the accused at Bagdogra Police Station. He was was remanded in police custody for further investigation.