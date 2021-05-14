Brojo Roy of Gana Darpan dies of Covid

KOLKATA: Brojo Roy, secretary of Gana Darpan, died of Covid at Shambhunath Pandit Hospital on Thursday morning. He was 82-year-old. He developed fever along with breathing difficulty last week. He was put on life support at the hospital on Tuesday.



Along with some like-minded people, he had set up Gana Darpan in 1977. From 1985, the organisation started working to motivate individuals to donate bodies after death for the promotion of medical science. The individuals had to take a pledge to donate their bodies after death. Former Chief Minister had donated his body, which was taken to Nilratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital, and used for the study of medical science. Initially, Roy had received resistance from groups which opposed donation of bodies after death. He travelled extensively in Bengal addressing seminars and workshops to motivate people. He will be remembered for his simplicity, sincerity and social commitment. The office of Gana Darpan on DL Khan Road was frequented by people from all walks of life.