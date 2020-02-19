British Dy High Commissioner visits Srishtishree, buys items made by SHGs

Kolkata: British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Nick Lowe and his wife on Tuesday visited Srishtishree the "urban haat" and bought several items prepared by artisans of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from rural parts of the state.



Srishtishree at Dhakuria near Madhusudhan Mancha was inaugurated by Chief Minister mamata banerjee on September 30 in 2019. It is a shopping complex in which every district has its respective outlet, from where handicraft goods prepared in rural Bengal get sold.

The Deputy High Commissioner and his wife interacted with members of SHGs present at the stalls. They also bought several items, which motivated the members of the SHGs.

Senior officials of the Panchayat and Rural Development department received them. The Deputy High Commissioner appreciated the initiative of the state government under the flagship project Anandadhara, which was started to eradicate poverty in the state.

Several steps were taken by the Mamata Banerjee government to support SHGs from the rural parts of the state. Lakhs of women are now working under SHGs to prepare different items. The state government has also taken steps to ensure better marketing of the products prepared by the SHGs.