Bristol2Beijing: Cyclothon held at New Town

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority(NKDA) and British Deputy High Commission organised a Cyclothon at New Town on Saturday.



Luke Grenfell Shaw who is a cancer survivor and lead of Bristol2Beijing cycling expedition was the star attraction. He was felicitated at the event.

On his pink and blue tandem bicycle named Chris after his late brother John Christopher, Luke has so far pedaled 20,000 km.

There was great enthusiasm among the cyclists in New Town. The cyclists wearing proper gear and maintaining Covid-19 protocol took part in the Cyclothon. The Cyclothon was flagged off by Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA and Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner. Luke has cycled across Punjab through Ludhiana and Chandigharh, Delhi. Then he crossed Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and entered Bengal. He has spoken to a large cross -section of people, members of various cycle clubs and shared stories of his expedition.

New Town is the country's only place to have graded track for the cyclists. The cycle sharing scheme is the first of its kind in the country where people can hire a cycle, visit the places he intend to and then return the cycle after paying the requisite fees.