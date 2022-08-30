'Bring bldgs under tax assessment as soon as plan sanctioned'

kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Monday has directed concerned KMC officials to take suitable measures to bring buildings under assessment as soon as the building plan is sanctioned. The move is aimed at ensuring smooth tax collection.



Hakim on Monday held a meeting with officials of the building and assessment department and took stock of the tax collection. KMC Commissioner Binod Kumar was also present at the meeting.

According to sources, the Mayor had instructed officials of the Assessment department to hold more mutation camps at the doorstep of highrises in the city for augmentation of revenue collection. He also issued directions for fast tracking the assessment of the 'thika' properties.

"The Mayor has asked the concerned officials to take all possible measures to ensure that there is not a single unassessed property in the city," a senior official of KMC's tax collection department said.

This year, KMC has had a tax collection of Rs 606 crore till date in the ongoing fiscal starting from April 1, which is more than Rs 150 crore than the corresponding period last year. Last year the revenue collection during this period was Rs 442 crore. Hakim pointed out that some areas in South Kolkata have poor tax collection and threatened strong action against officers who have not performed well in mopping up tax from these areas.