Brightside: 81-year-old blood cancer patient wins Covid battle

kolkata: Amid the pall of gloom, there is a glimmer of hope. At a time when the second wave of COVID-19 has reared its ugly head and the total number of deaths is approaching the 3 lakh-mark, an octogenarian woman has defeated the deadly virus despite suffering from myeloid leukemia (blood cancer) since the past five years.



The 81-year-old woman, Bani Dutta, finally tested negative on Friday after 18 days of struggle against the virus. Interestingly, the lady recovered in home isolation by following doctor's advice.

While Bani fought the virus without hospitalisation, her son Debasis Datta, who is the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Burtolla police station in North Kolkata stood committed to his responsibility and stood by people in the trying times of Covid. Debasis, along with his team, launched a community kitchen from the police station.

They have been offering cooked food to about 800 people in a day.

"Not only had my mother, my wife and son also tested Covid positive. I stayed away from home in the police station itself as if I would have being infected, then the situation might have turn worse. We stayed in touch through video calls. All medicines and food that was needed was delivered by me at the doorstep. Dr. T.K Dolui, Dr Arpan Chakraborty and Dr Reza were consulted and their advice and prescription was strictly followed. Mother needed steroids too," said Datta.

Datta spent some time with his family members on Friday after all the three family members tested negative and then returned to the police station to discharge his duties at night.

"Whatever little I have learnt from my experience is that testing should be conducted even if minor symptoms develop. If one is positive, the first three to five days are very vital and if proper medications are given, there is high chance of recovery," Datta said.

Meanwhile, elated with the recovery of his family members, Datta took to social media to thank the doctors who helped them win the battle.

"I am grateful to God. I convey my sincere gratitude to doctors, who came forward to help during the emergency. Hail to Life! The fight must go on to tackle COVID-19 situation," Datta wrote on his Facebook page sharing a photograph with his mother.