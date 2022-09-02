Bribery charges: HC orders state top cop to start departmental inquiry against SI

kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday instructed the Director General (DG) of the state police to start a case under the relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act against a Sub-Inspector of the state police and also suspend him for allegedly demanding bribe from a person.



According to sources, a resident of Nadia had filed a case against the Sub Inspector of Chapra police station, Chandan Saha claiming that the police officer demanded Rs one lakh bribe from him.

The police officer reportedly used to blackmail the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the investigation and directed the Additional Director General (ADG), CID to probe the case personally. After the preliminary investigation, ADG CID submitted a report at the HC mentioning that the allegation brought against Saha was found to be true.

The petitioner had recorded the telephonic conversation with Saha on his mobile phone, which he later handed over to the CID. Justice Bagchi and Justice Bandyopadhyay on Thursday heard the recording and instructed the DG to start a departmental inquiry against Saha.