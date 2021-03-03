Breach of MCC: PM's photo on Covid vaccine certs, TMC to lodge complaint

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is lodging a complaint of model code of conduct (MCC) violation with the Election Commission in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo being used on digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates given to beneficiaries. The Prime Minister's picture appears at the bottom of the certificates issued to vaccine recipients.



"Elections declared. PM photo still brazenly appearing on #COVID19 documents. Trinamool @AITCofficial taking this up strongly with Election Commission @ECISVEEP," tweeted TMC party MP Derek O'Brien

on Friday.

A senior TMC leader also alleged that the PM's photograph highlighting some projects is still existing in a number of petrol pumps across the state and reiterated that it will be brought before the notice of the Commission as well.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the dates of election in four states including Bengal and a Union Territory.

The digital vaccination certificate is available to recipients through the Co-Win app, a portal set up to aid India's Covid immunisation drive. Modi's photograph is accompanied by a quote from him in English which says, "Together, India will defeat COVID-19", and a line in Hindi which says, "Dawai bhi, aur kadai bhi", which translates to "vaccination, as well

as caution".