Brazilian native carrying drug capsules inside abdomen held, sent to city hosp

KOLKATA: A 30-year-old Brazil national, who was caught with drug capsule inside his abdomen, by the Narcotic Control Bureau in Kolkata and was later sent to the SSKM Hospital.



But, he has put the doctors in trouble as none of them understands Portuguese.

The youth has been admitted at the Cardiology department cabin of the SSKM.

He has put the medical board, comprising five doctors, in a fix as it is examining how to remove drugs put inside his body.

As the accused does not understand or speak English, no communication can be established between the patient and doctors.

The doctors took help of google translator but it also turned futile eventually. An interpreter was brought in after three days since his admission.

The investigating officers suspect that the accused swallowed the drug capsule or it was pushed into the body through rectum.

The accused informed the doctors through the interpreter that he likes to take solid food. The doctors are however considering whether any solid food will given to him as the capsule filled with drugs could not have been retrieved.

The team of doctors is taking all types of precautionary steps to ensure his life is not at stake. The doctors are yet to decide whether they will remove the drugs through surgery or will allow the drug capsule to come out with his stool.

The accused was recently intercepted at Kolkata airport by the Narcotic Control Bureau sleuths.

The agency suspected that the youth was carrying drugs inside his body and the youth was sent to a local private nursing home. After some tests, it was found that there were drug capsules inside his body.