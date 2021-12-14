Braveheart Satpal laid to rest with full honours

Darjeeling: Darjeeling bid a tearful farewell to braveheart Havildar Satpal Rai as he was laid to rest with full military honours in his native village in Tukdah tea estate in Darjeeling.



The 41-year-old was the private security officer of CDS General Bipin Rawat and was killed in the chopper crash last Wednesday. It had been a long wait for the family to get back his mortal remains as DNA reports were awaited for the identification of the bodies, charred beyond recognition.

With the identification process complete, the mortal remains of the braveheart was flown in by a special plane from Delhi to Bagdogra on Sunday, accompanied by his son who is also serving in the same regiment as his father.

From Bagdogra, the casket was taken to the Bengdubi Army Hospital premises and then to his native village at Katusey, Maneydanra, Tukdah tea estate.

On Monday around 11 am, Rai was laid to rest as per Kirat-Khambu-Rai traditions. He was buried beside his father's grave. While Rai's wife Mandira was in a state of shock, his mother Santa Maya was inconsolable. "It seems like a dream to me. I still can't come to terms with my father's sudden demise in the chopper crash. However, I had never imagined that the whole country will display so much honour and respect. It is the only consolation for me now," stated Satpal's son.