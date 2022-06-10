Bratya meets UK delegation

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday invited UK institutions to partner Bengal to accelerate two-way mobility of faculty and students, the set up of joint and dual degree programmes, setting up campuses in Bengal and enhancing joint research in areas of mutual interest.



A high-level delegation from UK universities held a meeting in the city in presence of Basu to discuss collaboration in transnational education and internationalisation of higher education. The roundtable is an immediate outcome of the recently concluded Bengal Global Business Summit held in April where education was the focus area. The UK had the largest business and education delegation across sectors during the BGBS.

Representatives from seven institutions in the UK and nine from Bengal were present during the meeting.

The discussion was part of the ambitious India-UK road map 2030 that focuses on education, research and innovation — key pillars of bilateral relationship between the two countries. Debanjan Chakrabarti, Director, East and Northeast India, British Council, said that the delegation to West Bengal will pave the way for greater collaboration opportunities between the higher education institutions in the UK and in the state.