Bratya Basu to get Sahitya Akademi Award

kolkata: Bratya Basu, state Education minister, will receive Sahitya Akademi Award 2021. Basu, who is a playwright, director and actor, will get the award for his book 'Mirzafar O' Anonyo Natak'.



Mitra and Ghosh publishers brought out a book containing three dramas, namely, 'Ekdin Aladin', 'Ami Anukulda O' Ora' and 'Mirzafar.'

The jury board, consisting of poet Ranjit Das, essayist Tapadhir Bhattacharya and litterateur Tridib Chattopadhyay, recommended Basu's name.

Son of theatre personality Bishnu Basu, Bratya graduated in Bengali literature from Presidency College and completed post-graduation from Calcutta University.

Ashalin and Aranyadeb—the dramas that he had directed—were instant hits.

His other dramas, which opened a new chapter in the history of Bengali theatre included 'Winkle Twinkle', 'Ruddhasangeet', 'Krishnagahabhar' and 'Mumbai Nights.' Basu has directed a feature film.

He took training in sound recording before joining theatre group as an actor.