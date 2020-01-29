Bratya Basu inaugurates Tagore Cultural Centre in Madhyamgram

Kolkata: In a unique move to help people research on Rabindranath Tagore, a new state-of-the-art 'Tagore Cultural Centre' has come up at Madhyamgram.



One of the main purposes of the initiative is to bring awareness among people and follow the global vision and ideals of Tagore himself with regard to his art, literature, philosophy, education, socialisation and understanding of diversity. The whole idea of setting up of a 'Tagore Cultural Centre' at Madhyamgram had been conceptualised by the local MLA and chairman of the Madhyamgram municipality Rathin Ghosh.

The concept of universal human unity found shape in Tagore's literature and universal brotherhood had been envisioned by India's first Nobel Laureate.

The primary objective behind setting up the new cultural centre is to reach out to the broader community in the surrounding areas, so that they can get familiar with Tagore's vision of universality through his discourses in art, literature, culture, education and philosophy.

The Tagore Cultural Centre which has come up on Raja Ram Mohan Street under ward 10, was inaugurated by Barasat MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and state Biotechnology minister Bratya Basu, in presence of Rathin Ghosh.

Ghosh, who was instrumental in constructing the new centre, said: "In the age of internet, Tagore is still significant. At the Tagore Cultural Centre, an open theatre has been set up along with a training centre for dance, drama and drawing. There will be a sculpture training centre as well. People in Madhyamgram are aware of the cultural heritage of the state. They will have an opportunity to get more acquainted with Tagore's works. An art gallery has also come up at the centre. A research centre that has been constructed will prove to be extremely beneficial for the people, especially the youngsters."

Speaking on the occasion, Basu attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, saying that BJP has been considering the distinguished persons of the country as their enemy. It is also having an impact on the art and culture of the country.

"The BJP-led government has been trying to implement NRC and CAA, only to cover its policy paralysis," he added.