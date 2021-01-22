Branch of a nationalised bank robbed in South 24-Parganas

Kolkata: A nationalised bank's branch at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas was robbed on Wednesday afternoon by three armed miscreants.



According to sources, on Wednesday around 3:30 pm, three miscreants arrived in front of the bank riding a motorcycle.

They had entered the bank posing as customers. All of a sudden the miscreants held the manager at gun

point.

All the bank staff and customers were locked inside a room and threatened with dire consequences.

The door of the bank was closed. After a smooth and obstruction free operation, the miscreants fled the bank after a few moments.

Later the police were informed following which cops arrived and rescued the locked bank staff and

customers.

After a preliminary investigation, cops suspect that the miscreants had been monitoring the bank for the past

few days.

They knew that the branch did not have any security

guard.

The miscreants reportedly looted around Rs 40 lakh. Police are scrutinizing the CCTV footages of the area to trace the

culprits.