Brace for a hot & humid poll season in Bengal: MeT

KOLKATA: Voters in the western parts of Bengal—going to polls in phase I on March 27—will likely have to bear 40 degree Celsius heat as they stand in the queues to cast their votes predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



"The mercury is set to touch 40 degree Celsius in the western parts during the first phase of election. The temperature is expected to rise in all the South Bengal districts in the next few days. There is no prediction of rain in South Bengal yet," a senior weather official said.

Average highest temperature will vary between 37-38 degree Celsius in the city and other South Bengal districts as Bengal will go to the first phase of elections.

The temperature will be a little higher in the western parts. Elections would be held in as many as 30 Assembly constituencies of Bengal in the first phase. All these constituencies fall in the western districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore and East Midnapore.

Nandigram — the political epicenter of the elections where Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee is pitted against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is expected to witness a hot and humid condition.

The election for Nandiagram constituency would be held in the second phase on April 1.

The summer temperature is already catching up with the heat of campaign battles in various constituencies of Bengal.

Ever since the winter came to an end the mercury started going up.

Temperature already touched 38-39 degree in the western districts once or twice. Weather experts said the mercury touching nearly 40 degrees Celsius in the middle of March is not quite common.

The temperature generally starts going up from the middle of April in these districts.

The MeT office also said that some of the North Bengal districts may receive slight rainfall in the 48 hours. The people in some of the North Bengal districts may also witness a strong breeze measuring around 30-40 km per hour.