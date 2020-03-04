Boy killed in mishap at Diamond Harbour

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old boy from Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas died after a portion of a balloon got stuck in his respiratory tract.

The victim, identified as Suvojit Bera, went to his maternal uncle's house at Digambarpur area under the same district a few days ago. On Wednesday morning, he was playing with some of his companions close to his maternal uncle's house.

The boy was trying to blow a balloon when it burst. He somehow swallowed a portion of the balloon and it got stuck in his respiratory tract.

His parents tried to bring out the portion of the balloon but failed to do so.

Seeing no other option, the family members immediately took him to the nearby Gadamathura primary health centre, where he was declared brought dead.