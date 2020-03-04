Boy killed in mishap at Diamond Harbour
Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old boy from Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas died after a portion of a balloon got stuck in his respiratory tract.
The victim, identified as Suvojit Bera, went to his maternal uncle's house at Digambarpur area under the same district a few days ago. On Wednesday morning, he was playing with some of his companions close to his maternal uncle's house.
The boy was trying to blow a balloon when it burst. He somehow swallowed a portion of the balloon and it got stuck in his respiratory tract.
His parents tried to bring out the portion of the balloon but failed to do so.
Seeing no other option, the family members immediately took him to the nearby Gadamathura primary health centre, where he was declared brought dead.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus panic just to divert attention from Delhi riots:...4 March 2020 6:05 PM GMT
Adjournment for a month unjustified: SC asks HC to hear...4 March 2020 6:03 PM GMT
Coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 15 Italians4 March 2020 6:02 PM GMT
7 months on, ban on social media lifted in J&K4 March 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Centre clears 72 changes to Companies Act, 20134 March 2020 6:00 PM GMT