Boy develops double vision after his swimming coach slaps him

Kolkata: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by his swimming coach following which he developed double vision. Later father of the boy lodged a complaint at the Burtolla police station against the accused coach.



According to Sandip Bose, a resident of Hatibagan area, his son Aparajoy Chandi Bose is a swimming trainee at the National Swimming Association in Hedua and is practicing there for last 10 years. On Saturday evening after returning from his swimming class, Aparajoy reportedly fell ill. Later he told his mother, Mita Bose, that his coach, Prabir Basak, had slapped him repeatedly following which he started feeling uneasy.

Immediately the boy was rushed to the emergency ward of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where Aparajoy was examined. After several tests that were conducted, doctors suggested Sandip to consult doctors at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology (RIO) immediately.

After a doctor of RIO examined him they found that Aparajoy has developed a double vision. "Consulting doctor told me that the right eye of my son has been damaged due to physical assault. It is also mentioned in the prescription. The coach had also used abusive languages while assaulting my son," said Sandip.

He further informed that on Thursday and Friday he did not attend the class. Basak reportedly gave some instructions to the students which Aparajoy did not know. On Saturday, when Basak asked him why Aparajoy did not obey his instruction, the boy reportedly told the coach that he was not aware of it as he was absent. Sandip alleged that when he tried to reach the officials of the swimming club, none responded.

On Monday, Sandip lodged a complaint at the Burtolla police station against the club and Basak. However, no FIR has been initiated so far. On Monday night general secretary of the club, Sanat Ghosh, went to Sandip's house along with Basak. Ghosh reportedly tried to negotiate by saying that the club would bear all the expenses of Aparajoy's treatment.

On Tuesday, Ghosh claimed that it is the rule of the club to bear expenses of treatment if anything happens to any student in the club. Though he stated that the coach will be cautioned. But he did not make it clear whether any disciplinary action will be taken or not against the coach. "This is a very unfortunate incident. Basak should not have done such an act. I came to know about the incident on Monday and met the father of Aparajoy," said Ghosh.