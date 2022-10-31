Bowbazar: Tenders invited for building 23 damaged houses

kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) has invited tenders from the firms to build 23 houses in the first phase for the affected residents, whose houses have developed cracks during the construction work of East-West Metro corridor in Bowbazar.



After finalising a contracting firm, the work on the affected houses may begin in February. The experts from Jadavpur University are expected to measure the area of damage to the houses and give a final report. They are also looking into the aspects on whether there will be more damage to the houses due to metro movement.

A target of two years from February has been kept for the completion of the construction of the houses. Several houses in Durga Pituri Lane of Bowbazar had developed cracks and parts of the houses had collapsed in 2019. The first incident had taken place on August 31, 2019, followed by similar incidents on May 11 and October 14 this year.

The daily lives of about 180 people of 28 families in Madan Dutta Lane had suddenly come to a standstill on October 14 after cracks appeared in their houses due to the Metro construction work. More than 70 houses in the area have developed cracks, out of which 23 houses have been identified and the process of reconstructing them has started.