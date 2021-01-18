Bowbazar murder probe: Cops to use cell phone tower location dump method

Kolkata: The homicide section of Kolkata Police is going to use cell phone tower location dump method to find active mobile phones at the flat where an elderly man was murdered on Friday.



The 73-year-old man Ayub Ali Fida Aga was found murdered inside his flat at 81/1, Phears Lane where he lived with his daughter.

His son lives nearby with his family. Aga's daughter in law used to serve him tea in the evening. On Friday around 5 pm, when Aga's daughter-in -law went to his house it was found trhat the door was locked using a latch from outside. When she opened the door and went inside, she found him lying in a pool of blood. Cops found Aga's throat was slit and an injury mark on

his head. During preliminary investigation, police recovered a pressure cooker and a kitchen knife with

blood stains.

Aga's daughter in law and other family members identified the pressure cooker and the knife that belonged to them. Police are almost sure that the murderer is very much close to the Aga family as after murdering a person in broad daylight, it is impossible to flee from such a congested place.

Also as Aga's body was found in his bedroom, it is impossible for an unknown to gain access inside the flat without a scuffle. Forensic experts had visited the flat on Saturday and collected samples for

examination. However, no sign of forced entry was found on the door. As the murder was committed between 2 pm and 4 pm, police will scrutinize the cell phone tower details of the active mobile phones in and around the residential

building.

This apart, cops are still interrogating Aga's family members and neighbours if they have seen any person entering the flat.