Bowbazar Metro work: At least 15 buildings severely damaged, says report

Kolkata: The number of severely damaged buildings at Durga Pituri Lane and BB Ganguly Street in central Kolkata's Bowbazar where cracks had appeared because of East-West Metro work will go upto at least 15 as per information received from the expert team of Jadavpur University's Civil Engineering department. These buildings are beyond repair and needs to be pulled down.



The detailed report is expected by the end of this month after a thorough assessment of the structural stability of the buildings around the distressed zone. Mayor Firhad Hakim along with senior officials of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) held a meeting to assess the situation and to ensure that the residents as well as the businessmen who have been affected by the damage are provided relief to the best extent possible.

"There are some 24 odd buildings which have been identified to have suffered damages. We have not yet received final report on how many are beyond repair, but the experts have informed us that cracks have widened in some of the buildings," a senior official of KMC said. Hakim said that a committee has been formed involving official from the Building department, KMRC, police official and local councilor Biswarup Dey for quick assessment of the business establishments who have been suffering financial losses.

"We will make arrangements so that they can continue with their business on a rented-basis with the rent cost being borne by KMRC," the Mayor

added. KMRC requested the KMC to take the responsibility of constructing the new buildings against the damaged one with the former bearing the expenditure.

However, KMC authorities informed of their lack of expertise in this matter. "If the residents agree to shift to other place, we can demarcate a particular zone for constructing a building. But if they are adamant about land rights then we have to think of some special alternative. We can have the building plan ready but the construction work can only start when the metro completes their project and the stability certificate of the land is received," a senior KMC official said.