Bottom ash usage: CESC gets patent for technology innovation

Kolkata: CESC has received a patent from Intellectual Property India (Government of India) for innovating technology in the use of bottom ash from coal-based thermal plants.



The ash generated from a coal-based thermal power plant is of two types, namely, fly ash and bottom ash. Fly ash is used in cement production whereas bottom ash is yet to find a proper utilisation area.

CESC had partnered with Jadavpur University and SDG Consultants to find out a sustainable solution for bottom ash.

Through extensive research, laboratory tests and field trials, CESC has found that the bottom ash has similar physical and chemical properties to river sand and can replace 25 per cent to 70 per cent of sand in the production of concrete.

CESC's findings are the outcome of tests done at the national laboratories of Jadavpur University, Central Glass and Ceramic Institute, Kolkata and the Geological Survey of India, Kolkata.

Rabi Chowdhury, MD Generation CESC said: "The innovation provides immense opportunity for the power sector and construction industry in terms of environment protection, cyclic reuse of bottom ash and protecting the national river ecology.

Partha Ghosh of Jadavpur University said: "The research leading to a Government of India patent has identified some differentiating characteristics of bottom ash, making it a useful substitute of sands in concrete production. Use of bottom ash against existing alternatives to natural sand viz crushed sand, manufactured sand, mine- overburden will enable Indian thermal power plants to reduce carbon footprint."

As per the experts, bottom ash is part of the non-combustible residue of combustion in a power plant, boiler, furnace or incinerator.