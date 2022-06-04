Both toppers have been ardent students since childhood

Kolkata: Two joint first rankers in Madhyamik examination this year have one thing in common. Both of them have dreamt of becoming a physician. Both the first rankers loved to study from their very childhood.



Arnab Gorai from Bankura ranked first, jointly with Rounak Mondal who is from East Burdwan. Arnab's father, who is a primary school teacher, said Arnab used to teach his elder sister, then a Madhyamik candidate when he was in class VII. He had never any fascination for mobile phones. Apart from textbooks, he loves to read general books. Family members expected that he would rank in the top 10 merit list. Arnab, who wrote the exam from Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School, said he used to study textbooks very minutely. He expressed his gratitude to his school teachers for his outstanding result. "I never expected that I would rank first. I thought I would find a place in the merit list," Arnab said.

Rounak's father is also a primary teacher and his mother is a housewife. Rounak's father said his son had been very calm since his childhood. Parents used to look after his studies from very early days. There were seven private tutors for Rounak. The family members didn't however expect that he would come first. Rounak said that he wants to become a professor doctor in a medical college. He used to learn Rabindra Sangeet, which is his favourite. Rounak is from Burdwan CMS High School.

Srutarshi Tripathi, the only ranker from the city, added that he had always been methodical about his studies. Covid had no impact on his studies. He is from Patha Bhavan and he jointly ranked fourth with three others, namely Avik Das from Alipurduar Mc William High School, Abhisek Gupta from Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Malda and Sagnik Kumar De from Hooghly Collegiate School.

Subhro Dutta who jointly ranked fifth expressed his dream of becoming a doctor. He is from Gorabazar Iswar Chandra Institution, Murshidabad.