Both North & South Bengal dists to witness thunderstorms on Feb 10

KOLKATA:The MeT office has predicted thunderstorms in both North and South Bengal districts on Thursday due to a clash between the western disturbances and easterly wind expected to occur on Wednesday and the temperature will again go up.



Cold weather will prevail in the city and many other South Bengal districts for the next 24 hours after which the mercury will again go upward from Wednesday. Due to the prevailing fluctuations in temperature, the health experts have pointed out people are more prone to viral infection and allergy.

Many of the western districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum may witness light rainfall on Wednesday. Rainfall will intensify from Thursday. As per the MeT office prediction, almost all the South Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Thursday. North Bengal districts will however receive more rainfall on Thursday compared to that of the south. Some pockets in South Bengal may receive rainfall on Tuesday as well. The city on Monday registered its lowest temperature at 13.6 degree Celsius while the highest temperature remained around 24 degree Celsius. The relative humidity level touched 95 per cent.

"The steady flow of cold north wind will be interrupted due to the impact of a western disturbance that entered the state on Sunday. Another western disturbance will enter north western parts of the country. Due to the impact of two western disturbances it will rain in Bengal. Mercury will start climbing up from Wednesday," a weather official said. The city doctors said people especially children and elderly people must be alert when the temperature fluctuates. People often catch infections and allergies due to this.