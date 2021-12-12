'Both Kolkata and state police will work together to ensure peaceful civic polls'

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra assured of all possible measures for holding Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections peacefully on December 19.



"Kolkata Police is a professional force and has the experience of holding a number of KMC elections in the past peacefully. This time, forces from the state police will also be joining us and together we are confident of conducting peaceful elections in Kolkata," Mitra said when questioned about security for the KMC elections.

He reiterated that they will be creating a peaceful environment for the people of Kolkata so that they can cast their votes without any trouble.

"We are committed to carry out this responsibility to the best of our ability," the Kolkata Police Commissioner added.

District Municipal Election Officer P Ulganathan will hold a meeting on Monday with concerned officials of the police administration regarding security measures and proper maintenance of law and order on the poll day.