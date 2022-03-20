'Borunbabur Bondhu' & Tonic get Filmfare Bangla best film award

Kolkata: Bengali films 'Borunbabur Bondhu' and Tonic got the 'best film' crowns at the Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2021, the organisers said in a statement.



Director Anik Dutta was adjudged the Best Director for the Soumitra Chatterjee-starrer at a glittering ceremony on Friday night.

Sensitive filmmaker Atanu Ghosh's Binisutoy, featuring Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan in the lead role, was picked up for the Best Film (Critics) award while seasoned actor Paran Bandyopadhyay got the honour for being the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his character in Tonic.

Ahsan was given the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award for Binisutoy.

Arpita Chatterjee was chosen as the Best Actress (Critics) for Abaykto while the Best Actor (Critics) crown went to Arjun Chakraborty, for Avijatik and Anirban Bhattacharya for Dwitiyo Purush.

The Best Music Album crown went to Shantanu Moitra, Anupam Roy, Prasenjit Mukherjee, Shibabrata Biswas for the film Prem Tame.

Ishan Mitra was the Best Playback Singer (Male) for Mayar Kangal track in Golpo Holeo Sotti while Lagnajita Chakraborty was adjudged the Best Playback Singer (Female) for her track Behaya in the film Ekannoborti.

Young Director Arjun Dutta got award for the Best Original Story in Abyakto.

Directors Dhrubo Banerjee and Srijit Mukherjee were both honoured as Best Screenplay writers for Golondaaj and Dwitiyo Purush respectively while the best background score honour went to Bickram Ghosh for his soundscape in Avijatrik.

Young filmmaker Avijit Sen was given the Best Debut Director award for Tonic while Supriyo Sen got the same award for Tangra Blues.

Veteran actor Ranjit Mallick was the recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award for his five decades long career acting in more than 100 movies having worked with directors like Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen among others.

The loudest cheer during the night went for films Borunbabur Bondhu and Tonic with the two going on to share the iconic Black Lady as winners of the Best Film category.

Paran Bandyopadhyay, who went to the stage to receive the Best Actor award, said that the film has given Oxygen to the Bengali film industry' which was reeling under lockdown and pandemic blows.