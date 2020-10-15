Borough coordinator to give food at free of cost during Durga Puja to 1K people

Kolkata: A borough co ordinator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will run a community kitchen in Kasba area in South Kolkata with the aim to ensure that not a single poor person go unfed during Durga Puja.



Chicken rice will be offered completely free of cost to 1,000 people daily from Panchami to Dashami. "We have named the initiative as 'Mamatamoyir Heshel' paying tribute to our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has always stood by the poor and the needy people in the state. We will be distributing 1,000 coupons daily from Icchepuran community hall adjacent to Acropolis Mall on first come first served basis and people will have to furnish these coupons at the time of food delivery. The distribution will start from 12 noon," said Susanta Kumar Ghosh, Borough coordinator XII. Garfa, Kasba and its adjacent areas come under Borough XII of KMC.

Many people have lost their livelihood due to the dual effect of COVID-19 and the severe cyclonic storm Amphan. "Puja is a time when people from all sections of the society celebrate in their own possible way and eat good food. It is our small effort to reach out to those who find it difficult to afford a square meal daily," added Ghosh.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee in collaboration with the ward coordinators of Behala area has started an initiative named 'Behalar Heshel' from September 28 where food packets are available only at Rs 5 so that it is affordable for all. A club in Barrackpore has also started similar initiative.