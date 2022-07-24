Booster dose: Mayor urges clubs to provide space to hold camps

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim has urged the clubs and housing complexes in the city to provide space so that Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) can organise camps for fast-tracking the administering of booster dose of Covid vaccine.



As per sources in the KMC, 75 per cent of the population in Kolkata are yet to take the third vaccine dose.

"If there is available space at community halls in housing complexes or similar space at clubs where there are air conditioning and internet connection we are ready to hold camps at our own convenient date. However, there needs to be at least 100 recipients at the venue where such camp can be held," Hakim said.

Presently 17,000 to 20,000 third or precautionary doses are being administered from the urban primary health centres and mega centres of KMC.

"We have already witnessed that people who have taken all the three doses are not having any severity, even if he/she gets affected with Covid. I am appealing to the citizens of Kolkata to turn up for taking third dose as this will contribute to their safety during the Durga Puja," Hakim added.

A women's organisation at Chetla has already urged for holding a camp at Ahindra Mancha where KMC is likely to hold the same on

August 8.

Starting July 15, the centre has allowed free administration of the third or precautionary dose of Covid vaccine free-of-cost for those in the age group of 18-60 for a period of 75 days.