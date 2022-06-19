Booster dose: KMC set to launch drive

Kolkata: The health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is making phone calls urging the elderly persons in the city who have not taken their Covid booster dose even after their due dates.



The single-day Covid cases in Bengal, on Saturday, stood at 288 from what stood at 295 on Friday. Daily Covid infection on Friday jumped by 97. Around 198 fresh cases have been reported across Bengal on Thursday.

No Covid death has been reported on Saturday. Around 11,917 samples were tested on Saturday. Around 1,584 people are currently in home isolation.

As per data, 403844 persons in the city have taken the boosterdose among whom 2,85094 are those aged above 60, about 53056 are healthcare workers and 65694 are frontline workers.

"Our health workers and those associated with 100 days work are going door-to-door and compiling a list of the elderly people who have not yet taken the booster dose. Then our concerned officials are making phone calls and are trying to motivate them to turn up at the vaccination centres for taking the jab," Member Mayor in Council (Health) Atin Ghosh said.

The KMC has also taken up miking in the ward-level with the assistance of the ward councilors and creating awareness so that people come up for taking booster doses.

"The fear of Covid among the people does not exist any more. So they have been gripped by a reluctance for the booster dose. We cannot force anyone to take vaccines. So we have emphasised awareness drives," a senior Kolkata Municipal Corporation health official said.