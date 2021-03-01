Boost for SHGs: Fisheries dept gives nod to 'Pond-to-Fingerling' project

KOLKATA: The state Fisheries department has recently given the administrative approval to 'pond-to-fingerling' project, which is expected to provide a major boost to the livelihood of a large number of Self Help Groups (SHGs) through fish cultivation.



The department has already identified 414 SHGs across the state and provided necessary training to their members at Nimpith in South 24-Parganas so that they can reap benefits from the project.

The SHGs, who have been selected as the beneficiaries, should have access to ponds at least covering 2 bigha.

While some of these groups own a pond, others have taken it on lease. The group dynamics of the SHGs have also been taken into consideration during the selection process. Almost all the SHGs possess some basic knowledge of pisciculture. All 341 blocks in the state will be covered in the project.

The department has already started taking measures like rejuvenation of the ponds before the onset of the monsoon season.

The fingerlings will be handed over to the beneficiaries in the meantime so that they can release the same as soon as the rains start.

"As per plans, each of the SHG will be able to cultivate fishes and sell fishes in three to four cycles from June to October,"said a senior official of the state Fisheries department.

The total cost of the project is Rs 1.17 crore and as per estimates of the department each SHG will be able to earn at least Rs 2 lakh.