Boost for Covid infra in N 24-Pgns

Kolkata: The North 24-Parganas Health administration has started strengthening Covid infrastructure in the district. About 100 beds have been added to the existing infrastructure of Barasat District Hospital — which caters to a large number of patients from different parts of the district — for treatment of Covid patients.



The hospital administration has set up a separate Covid ward on the ground floor of the new medical college building with 50 beds. A Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) ward with 50 beds has been made operational in an isolated place within the existing building of the hospital.

"Suspected patients with low levels of oxygen saturation are kept in the SARI ward. Those who test positive for Covid are eventually shifted to Covid ward. There are separate arrangements for male and female patients in Covid ward. Around 25 beds have been dedicated for male and 25 for female Covid patients. More beds will be arranged in Covid wards as per the requirements," Dr Subrata Mondal, Superintendent of Barasat District Hospital said.

Dr Mondal further pointed out that an elaborate arrangement is being made to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen. "There is no crisis of oxygen in the hospital so far. A central line is being constructed for ensuring steady oxygen supply. Works have been initiated to set up a plant which will facilitate the central line. Jumbo cylinders will be connected to the plant. We are already tagging the plant with the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal ward, Operation Theater, Labour room and SARI ward," said Dr Mondal, who has been instrumental in revamping the infrastructure of Barasat District Hospital.

The hospital will soon get the status of a full-fledged medical college. Besides Covid ward, the SARI ward of the hospital is also equipped with BiPAP machines and ICU set up. A 100 bed 'Safe Home' will soon be inaugurated at Barasat.

The bed capacity of Ashokenagar State General Covid Hospital has been increased from 60 to 80.

A 50-bedded Covid unit has been launched at Bongaon Sub-divisional hospital as well. Gobardanga Covid hospital will soon get 20 more beds to its existing capacity of 30. Panihati State General Hospital will soon get 150 beds and Baranagar State General 80 beds.