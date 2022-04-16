Books worth Rs 50L sold at Book Fair & Lit Fest in College Square since April 8

KOLKATA: Amid the celebration of Bengali New year after two years of strict Covid protocols and lockdown, the Publishers' and Booksellers' Association of Bengal in association with the Publishers and Book Sellers Guild had organized the 8th edition of Book fair and Literary Festival at the College Square.



The nine-day long festival was inaugurated on April 8 by MP Saugata Roy.

The fair will conclude on Saturday.

The festival was started in 2013 after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested the Publishers and Book Sellers Guild and other organizations to organize a book fair in the College Street area for the book lovers.

After her suggestions, it was decided that College Square will be the place where the fair can be organised.

After a discussion with the College Square Sarbojonin Durgotsav Committee, the place was finalized.

Due to the pandemic, the festival did not take place in 2020 and 2021.

Again this year the festival was organised and overwhelming response received by the publishers and visitors.

In the past few days books worth more than Rs 50 lakh were sold.

This year there were 95 stalls including 89 publishers and five of the sponsors.

Every evening, a cultural programme was organised.