Booklet on dos and don'ts for elderly living in high-rises

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrators, published a booklet on Wednesday containing the dos and don'ts for people living in the high-rises.



Alapan Bandyopadhyay, state Home Secretary and the nodal officer for the city to combat COVID 19, Debashis Sen, chairman of New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) and Anuj Sharma, Kolkata Police Commissioner were present at the function held to release the booklet at the headquarters of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on SN Banerjee Road. Dr Santanu Sen, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Hakim said the state government is deeply concerned about those elderly people living alone in the high-rises. They have no one to look after and often feel helpless when they face any medical emergency. Hakim thanked the Indian Medical Association for preparing a list of doctors who are available in different areas and which was later handed over to the police. The cops passed on the information to the local police stations who are ready to offer every help to the people in distress, he said.