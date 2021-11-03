Booklet containing Chhath Puja arrangement details out

kolkata: Firhad Hakim, chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), on Tuesday released a booklet in connection with Chhath Puja arrangements.



"The booklet contains all the details of the places (water bodies) and arrangements made by the civic authorities where Chhath Puja rituals are to be performed. It also contains all the contact numbers of the KMC officials looking after different activities at water bodies in different areas," said Hakim.The booklet has been released in three languages -Bengali, Hindi and English.

Chhath Puja will be observed at about 138 ghats in the city on November 10 and 11. All ghats will be barricaded by the Public Works Department (PWD).

While Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will build 39 ghats, KMC will construct four artificial water ghats, install gates at entry and exit points, set up temporary changing rooms, temporary urinals and bio toilets, drinking water tanks and arrange medical teams at different locations.

Meanwhile, to facilitate immersion of idols of Goddess Kali, Circular Railway train services will be regulated in between Bagbazar and Prinsep Ghat section from 15:00 hrs to 07:00 hrs of next day on November 5 (Friday), November 6 (Saturday) and November 07 (Sunday).