Book on Kanyashree scheme to hit stands

Kakdwip: The Women and Child Development and Social Welfare is all set to bring out a book containing success story of the Kanyashree scheme— an initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



So far, around 42 lakh girl students have benefitted from the Kanyashree scheme. The scheme bagged the highest public service award by the United Nations called the United Nations Public Service Day and Award (UNPSDA) in 2017. The Chief Minister while returning by Indigo flight from North Bengal said that the air hostess had told her that because of financial crunch she had thought of giving up her higher education. But because of the Kanyashree scheme she could carry on with her studies and was able to become an air hostess. "I was very happy to know this and she made me proud. Kanyashree has helped girl students studying up to the postgraduate level to carry on with their studies and become self reliant," said Banerjee.

She also instructed Sanghamitra Ghosh, Secretary, Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department to bring out a book containing the success story of the Kanyashree project. While addressing the administrative review meeting of South 24-Parganas here on Monday afternoon the Chief Minister said the district administration should bring out a leaflet containing details of the various schemes of the government to make people aware about them.

She said: "The officers should reach out to the people and make them aware of various schemes made by the state government." She congratulated the officials of South 24-Parganas district administration for their excellent work to provide relief materials to the Bulbul affected victims.