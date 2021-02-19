Book Fair to be held in S Kolkata

KOLKATA: For the first time, the Publishers and Book Sellers Guild will conduct a book festival in south Kolkata to commemorate International Mother Language Day.



Christened as "Ekushe Boi Utsav", the book fair will be held at Taltala Grounds in Jodhpur Park from February 21 to 28. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has penned over 100 books, has been invited to inaugurate the event.

"Now-a-days we are witnessing language pollution which we is not desirable. Our thrust in this unique book festival is on upholding Bengali language, culture, literature and the language movement," Tridib Chatterjee, president of the Guild said.

The fair will have 65 stalls and priority has been given to the publishers who deal with Bengali books. There will be a handful of stalls of English publishers and some stalls selling Bangladeshi books.

"Every evening there will be discussions, debates and seminars on subjects that go with the theme of the fair," Sudhanshu Sekhar Dey, General Secretary of the Guild said.

Apart from the Kolkata International Book Fair, the Guild organises book festival in North Kolkata to mark the occasion of Bengali New Year's Day.

"This year the Kolkata International Book Fair has been postponed to July because of the COVID situation. So, we chose this period to hold a book festival

We are hopeful of continuing with this book festival in the coming years too," Chatterjee added.