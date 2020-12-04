Book Fair may be held in Feb

Kolkata: The Kolkata International Book Fair may be hosted in February. Though the date and other specifications of the fair is yet to be finalised, the BookSellers and Publishers Guild held a meeting on Thursday to discuss how the same could be organised in the present Covid situation.



The fair takes place every year in January. But, the organisers feel that it would not be possible to organise the same in January due to the Covid situation. The date will be finalised only after the state government's approval.

Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, General Secretary of the guild, said: "We held a meeting today. The fair will be organised following Covid protocols. But when and how, it is yet to be decided."

It may be mentioned that the name of the book fair has arrived in a booklet published by the state government recently on the total fairs that will take place in the next three months.

Participation of international publishers and guests is uncertain in the present situation. It was earlier decided that Bangladesh will be the theme country this time.

The organisers had even gone to the neighbouring country last February and invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She had also assured her visit to the book fair. But, it is uncertain whether she can visit in the present Covid situation.