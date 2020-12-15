Bongodhwani Yatra inaugurated in Balurghat

Balurghat: In two separate programmes, Trinamool MLAs on Monday inaugurated 'Bongodhwani Yatra' here. Kumarganj MLA Toraf Husain Mondal and Tapan MLA Bachchu Hansda highlighted the various welfare policies and development projects undertaken by the state government over the past 10 years in Bengal.



Inaugurating the programme at Safanagar High School in Kumarganj, Mondal said the TMC-led government—under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee—has undertaken a plethora of development schemes and welfare projects after uprooting the Left Front government from the soil of Bengal.

"Now, the party's high command has asked us to reach out to the people in all the Assembly constituencies of the state. We have been asked to showcase the report card to the common people," Mondal said while addressing thousands of people under Kumarganj Assembly constituency.

In another programme, party's Tapan MLA Bachchu Hansda took out a rally at Balurghat's Raghunathpur area on the same day.

"The state government, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, has worked relentlessly to usher in an unprecedented era of development in the state. Our government has introduced the Duare Sarkar (Government at doorsteps) scheme," he said.

Attacking BJP leaders for their deliberate attempt to malign the government, Hansda said: "The saffron brigade's only target is to malign our government and snatch power from us. In the 2021 Assembly poll in Bengal, we will retain the power. BJP's only policy is to divide people in the name of religion but the voters in Bengal know everything. They will never be entrapped by the communal force," he added.