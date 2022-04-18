Bongaon: Youth sets father on fire

KOLKATA: A youth, addicted to alcohol, allegedly set his father on fire at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas on Saturday night.

According to sources, the accused youth, identified as Asanur Goldar, used to demand money from his father Mahar Goldar to buy alcohol.

On Saturday night an altercation had broken out between Asanur and Mahar. As it was a daily issue, Mahar's wife Tahamina and his younger son Hasanur went to a relative's house as they were getting irritated.

After a few moments some of their neighbours informed them that their house was on fire. When they rushed to the spot, they saw Mahar was burning in front of the house.

Mahar was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Mahar's son and wife told the cops that they were told by the neighbours that Asanur set his father on fire. Police have arrested the accused.