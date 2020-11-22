Bombs not present, explosion due to snag in machine: Forensic experts

Kolkata: Ruling out all possibility of the presence of any bomb or explosives in the factory at Sujapur in Malda, forensic experts have almost confirmed after preliminary investigation that the blast was due to snag in the plastic crushing machine.



"Preliminarily it seems that the blast was due to a snag in the machine. But we will undertake further investigation. Samples have been collected from the spot for the same," said one of the members of the team that visited the site on Saturday. It may be recalled that six people were killed and four others were injured in the blast at the plastic crusher factory Sujapur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, once again smoke was found billowing out of the machine in which the blast had taken place on Thursday. The smoke started billowing as soon as the forensic experts poured certain chemicals on it for the purpose of testing. As a part of their investigation, the experts are planning to go through the functioning of such machines in other plastic crushing units.