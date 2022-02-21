Bombs hurled, several rounds fired in clash between miscreants at Bishnupur

KOLKATA: A clash broke out between two groups of miscreants at Bishnupur in South 24-Parganas on Saturday night.



It had been alleged that miscreants hurled bombs and fired several rounds at each other during the clash.

Late on Saturday night, two groups of miscreants got involved in a clash over area domination.

The groups were reportedly led by two notorious miscreants of the area, identified as Biren Mondal and Betal Mondal. It had been alleged that Biren was attacked by Betal and his associates. Biren was shot at but the bullet missed him. Two associates of Biren, who were there with him were assaulted by Betal's group members. One of them, identified as Pradip Naskar, was shot on his left leg when he tried to flee from Betal's associates. Cops went to the spot and rushed Naskaar to Amtala rural hospital, from where he was later shifted Diamond Harbour Super Specialty hospital.

Cops have detained several people in this regard.