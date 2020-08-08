Bombs hurled at TMC worker's house

Kolkata: Tension prevailed at Halisahar and Naihati after miscreants hurled bombs at a Trinamool Congress leader's house and a party office on Friday morning.



According to sources, at around 4:30 am, few miscreants hurled bombs at the house of Subodh Adhikary, a local Trinamool leader who alleged that they were BJP-backed goons.

Few hours later at around 10:30 am, two miscreants on a bike, hurled bombs at a Trinamool party office in Mamudpur of Naihati and fled the spot. No one was injured as the party office was closed. Later, Trinamool district leadership alleged that BJP is trying to create tension in Bhatpara, Naihati and Halisahar areas. It is also alleged that Arjun Singh had been trying to create unrest in the said areas for the past few months.

On July 15 morning, a Trinamool leader, Dharmendra Singh, was shot by miscreants. Earlier, Dharmendra was in Trinamool and was a close aide of Arjun. When he joined BJP, Dharmendra also followed him. But due to some unknown problems, his relationship with Arjun went bitter. Few months ago, he rejoined Trinamool Congress. It is alleged after coming back to TMC, Dharmendra became BJP's target, more so because of his popularity in the area. On Thursday, police were tipped off that one of the accused persons who had shot Dharmendra was hiding inside a house near Mazdoor Bhavan where Arjun stays. It is alleged that when the cops reached the area, Pawan and Sanjit obstructed them from conducting a search.