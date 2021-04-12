Bombs found in Bhatpara, tension prevails

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Bhatapara area of North 24-Parganas after good number of crude bombs along with gun powder and bomb manufacturing materials on Saturday night.

Though sources informed that a few rounds of bullets were also recovered, police claimed that no bullet was recovered.

Cops from Bhatpara police station conducted a raid at a club located in Joychanditala.

During the raid, cops found bombs along with other materials but nobody was there.

The bomb squad was also called in. After defusing the bombs, those were taken away by the cops along with the other objects found. A suo motu FIR has been registered against a few miscreants who are suspected to have been involved in the bomb manufacturing. Police are looking for the accused. On April 22, Bhatpara will go to polls.