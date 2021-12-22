Bombing on KMC poll day: One held

Kolkata: Police have arrested a youth for his alleged involvement in the incident of bombing on the day of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election in front of the Khanna High School.



Around 9:45 am on Sunday, miscreants hurled bombs in front of the Khanna High School on Beliaghata Main road which triggered panic among the voters.

After hurling the bombs the miscreants fled from the spot. Police quickly intervened and controlled the situation.

During interrogation, police were tipped off about a youth identified as Imamuddin Ansari of Narkeldanga.

It has been alleged that Ansari has played a vital role in the incident by hatching the plan.

Police claimed that he was the conspirator of the incident. Ansari was picked up from his home on Monday night. Cops are still searching for the miscreants who had hurled the bombs.